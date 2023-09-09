SC Lottery
Police investigate deadly two-vehicle crash in West Ashley

Charleston Police say a man died after being taken to an area hospital.
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Sep. 8, 2023 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A crash Friday night that left one man dead shut down a portion of Bees Ferry Road for several hours.

The vehicle crash happened at Bees Ferry Road near Dove Haven Court at approximately 7:17 p.m., leading to a vehicle rolling over, Charleston Police Inspector Michael Gillooly said.

He said a preliminary investigation indicated that a Chevrolet Equinox was driving southwest on the road when it crossed the centerline of the roadway, hitting a Ford Escape head-on.

EMS took the driver of the Chevrolet to MUSC where he later died from his injuries. The two occupants of the Ford were taken to MUSC with non-life-threatening injuries.

The roadway was closed until 11:20 p.m. after detectives with the police department worked to investigate the crash, he said.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the man’s name.

