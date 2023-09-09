Presidential candidate Nikki Haley meets with supporters in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Former South Carolina governor and Republican Presidential Candidate Nikki Haley held her second town hall of the week at Holy City Brewing in North Charleston.

At the town hall on Friday evening, she spoke with fans and supporters who want to see her win the 2024 presidential election.

She spoke on the current state of America, the treatment veterans receive after returning from war and the economy amongst many other topics.

The doors opened at 5:30 p.m. and Haley took the stage shortly after 6:30 p.m.

Haley has direct ties to veterans who have returned from fighting for their country. Haley’s husband, Michael Haley is an active member in the South Carolina Army National Guard and will soon begin a yearlong deployment to Africa.

She’s very passionate about the lifestyle veterans deserve after returning from war and knows the trials and tribulations they go through upon arrival in the homeland.

“When I was growing up, my parents always said to take care of those that care of you. I’m going to ask if you’re taking care of those who take care of us. One in three veterans suffers from PTSD or thoughts of suicide.”

Among the topics the former South Carolina Governor spoke on was making sure our officials are in a good mental headspace before taking a position in government.

“When we send someone to Washington, we need to know they’re at the top of their game, said Haley. These are people making decisions on our national security. These are people making decisions on the future of our children.”

Haley’s campaign trail has her on the road as this is the second town hall this week. Haley had just come from Boiling Springs, N.C. the night before.

A CNN poll released on Thursday shows that if Haley hypothetically went against President Joe Biden, that she would lead in votes.

