Troopers: 1 killed, 2 injured in vehicle crash on US-17

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle crash that left one person dead and two others injured on Saturday.

The vehicle crash happened at 12:53 p.m. on U.S. Highway 17 at Hobcaw Road when a Hyundai Sante Fe was traveling north on the highway and collided with a Chevrolet Malibu, Lance Cpl. Brittany Glover said.

The driver of the Chevrolet died from their injuries at the scene and EMS transported the passenger of the vehicle to Grand Strand Hospital, Glover said. The driver of the Hyundai was taken to Georgetown Memorial Hospital.

The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

The crash remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.