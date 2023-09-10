SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

1 person arrested in Goose Creek shooting that injured 2 people

By Pilar Briggs
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Goose Creek Police Department says one person has been arrested in connection to a shooting that injured two people on Saturday night.

The shooting happened at the Hallmark at Red Bank Road in Goose Creek, chief LJ Roscoe says.

Roscoe says one woman was shot and transported to the hospital. A second victim was transported to a hospital by a “friend”.

The identity of the person arrested has not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office says a pursuit on Interstate 526 ended in an incident on...
Coroner IDs suspect in deputy-involved shootout on I-526
The latest track on Hurricane Lee as of 11 a.m. Saturday shows a more certain northerly turn by...
Cat. 2 Lee still expected to restrengthen ahead of turn
The Charleston Police Department says Bees Ferry Road was closed for several hours Friday night...
Police investigate deadly two-vehicle crash in West Ashley
Dorchester County deputies confirmed the body of a 3-year-old reported missing Friday afternoon...
Coroner IDs 3-year-old pulled from Ladson pond

Latest News

Two vehicle crashes impacted traffic on Folly Road on Sunday afternoon.
Two vehicle crashes cause delays on Folly Road
Dorchester District Two’s board will receive information on a proposed timeline and rezoning...
DD2 board to receive information about potential attendance line shifts
Viewer Elizabeth Connor shot this image of a waterspout Sunday morning near Kiawah Island.
Viewers record waterspout near Kiawah Island
Blake Shearrer recorded this footage of a waterspout Sunday morning from Folly Beach.
RAW VIDEO: Waterspout seen from Folly Beach