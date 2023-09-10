1 person arrested in Goose Creek shooting that injured 2 people

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Goose Creek Police Department says one person has been arrested in connection to a shooting that injured two people on Saturday night.

The shooting happened at the Hallmark at Red Bank Road in Goose Creek, chief LJ Roscoe says.

Roscoe says one woman was shot and transported to the hospital. A second victim was transported to a hospital by a “friend”.

The identity of the person arrested has not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

