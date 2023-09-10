SC Lottery
Citadel cuts ribbon on new $67M Capers Hall building

By Rey Llerena
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 11:25 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Citadel has officially cut the ribbon on Capers Hall, its newest academic building, this morning, celebrating the completion of the $67 million building.

College leaders said Saturday that every cadet will at some point walk through the doors of the hall, which took two years to build.

“The vision for this building is pivotal in shaping the future leaders our nation requires,” Provost Dr. Sally Selden said. “In today’s world, where the lines of various disciplines are increasingly blurring, this building stands as a beacon of interdisciplinary knowledge and innovation.”

The new building includes an auditorium, a cyber lab, an art gallery and a mock courtroom.

Capers Hall will host the college’s humanities and social sciences program, featuring majors like English and criminal justice. Leaders said the building will enhance the education of all cadets.

“From cyber security to legal studies, from national security to the arts, each room, each corner of this building is designed with a purpose,” Selden said.

Notable people in attendance for the event were Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg, former Mayor Joe Riley and Mt. Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie, who is a Citadel alumnus.

