Coroner IDs 16-month-old found dead in car on Daniel Island

The Berkeley County Coroner's Office has released the name of a 16-month-old who was found dead...
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a 16-month-old who was found dead in a car in a high school parking lot on Daniel Island last month.(Live 5)
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
DANIEL’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a 16-month-old who was found dead in a car in a high school parking lot on Daniel Island last month.

Hannah Jane V. Chappell was found dead in a car seat in the backseat of a vehicle in a Bishop England High School parking lot on Aug. 25.

It was determined that elevated heat contributed to Chappell’s death, coroner Darnell Hartwell said.

It was also determined by investigators that Chappell’s mother forgot to drop her off at daycare between 7:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m., according to Hartwell. The vehicle was confirmed to be owned by a high school staff member.

Charleston Police Inspector Michael Gillooly says the investigation is ongoing.

