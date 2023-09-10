DD2 board to receive information about potential attendance line shifts

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCSC) - Dorchester District Two’s board will receive information on a proposed timeline and rezoning for several schools in the Ashley River area.

Staff will give a presentation to the board at their meeting on Monday regarding a timeline for the potential changes.

District leaders said growth and housing developments in the area require the board and administration to set new attendance lines to relieve overcrowding.

Schools affected include Beech Hill Elementary School, Sand Hill Elementary School and William Reeves Elementary School.

District officials also said East Edisto Middle School, Ashley Ridge High School and Summerville High School are also nearing capacity.

Superintendent Dr. Shane Robbins has previously said the district expects around 16,000 more students over the next decade. Robbins estimates the district may need as many as six new elementary schools, one or two new middle schools and a new high school to cover demand.

The district said a final board vote on attendance line rezoning can be expected in January.

