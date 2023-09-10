SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

FIRST ALERT: Two vehicle crashes cause delays on Folly Road

Two vehicle crashes are impacting traffic on Folly Road on Sunday afternoon.
Two vehicle crashes are impacting traffic on Folly Road on Sunday afternoon.(Live 5/File)
By Pilar Briggs
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two vehicle crashes are impacting traffic on Folly Road on Sunday afternoon.

Dispatch says there are two vehicle crashes on Folly Road at the Grimball Road Extension, causing a delay in traffic.

It is unclear how many vehicles were involved or if there were any injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office says a pursuit on Interstate 526 ended in an incident on...
Coroner IDs suspect in deputy-involved shootout on I-526
The Goose Creek Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one woman injured on...
Goose Creek Police investigating shooting that injured 1 person
The latest track on Hurricane Lee as of 11 a.m. Saturday shows a more certain northerly turn by...
Cat. 2 Lee still expected to restrengthen ahead of turn
The Charleston Police Department says Bees Ferry Road was closed for several hours Friday night...
Police investigate deadly two-vehicle crash in West Ashley
Dorchester County deputies confirmed the body of a 3-year-old reported missing Friday afternoon...
Coroner IDs 3-year-old pulled from Ladson pond

Latest News

Dorchester District Two’s board will receive information on a proposed timeline and rezoning...
DD2 board to receive information about potential attendance line shifts
Viewer Elizabeth Connor shot this image of a waterspout Sunday morning near Kiawah Island.
Viewers record waterspout near Kiawah Island
Blake Shearrer recorded this footage of a waterspout Sunday morning from Folly Beach.
RAW VIDEO: Waterspout seen from Folly Beach
Viewer Robin Moody recorded this waterspout over Sunset Cay Marina Sunday morning.
RAW VIDEO: Waterspout recorded near Kiawah Island