FIRST ALERT: Two vehicle crashes cause delays on Folly Road
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 4:07 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Two vehicle crashes are impacting traffic on Folly Road on Sunday afternoon.
Dispatch says there are two vehicle crashes on Folly Road at the Grimball Road Extension, causing a delay in traffic.
It is unclear how many vehicles were involved or if there were any injuries.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.