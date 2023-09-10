Goose Creek Police investigating shooting that injured 1 person

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Goose Creek Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one woman injured on Saturday night.

The shooting happened near an apartment building on Red Bank Road in Goose Creek, chief LJ Roscoe says.

Roscoe says one woman was shot and transported to the hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

