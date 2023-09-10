SC Lottery
Jared Brown has 2 TDs to help push Coastal Carolina past Jacksonville State 30-16

Jared Brown accounted for a pair of touchdowns in the second half to help Coastal Carolina pull...
Jared Brown accounted for a pair of touchdowns in the second half to help Coastal Carolina pull away from Jacksonville State 30-16 on Saturday night.
By The Associated Press
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 12:51 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Jared Brown accounted for a pair of touchdowns in the second half to help Coastal Carolina pull away from Jacksonville State 30-16 on Saturday night.

Grayson McCall tossed a 48-yard touchdown pass to Brown that stretched the Chanticleers’ lead to 23-9 late in the third quarter. Brown broke loose for a 77-yard touchdown run with 12:16 left that capped the scoring for Coastal Carolina (1-1).

McCall was 21-of-29 passing for 268 yards for the Chanticleers. Liam Gray made field goals from 28, 25 and 43 yards.

Zion Webb completed 9 of 18 passes for 150 yards for Jacksonville State (2-1). Logan Smothers was 7-of-10 passing for 57 yards and added 54 yards on the ground with a 19-yard touchdown run. Malik Jackson had 73 yards rushing on 18 carries.

