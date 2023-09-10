Lee restrengthens back into a Cat. 3 storm

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - NOAA Hurricane Hunters are watching Hurricane Lee for changes in intensity as it edges toward the northwest.

As of 5 p.m. Sunday, the storm has strengthened back into a Category 3 hurricane with better structure in its core. The National Hurricane Center expects it to temporarily return to major hurricane status.

Lee jumped to Category 5 intensity Thursday night and early Friday morning with wind speeds reaching near 165 mph. By 11 a.m. Friday, the storm had weakened slightly with max wind speeds around 155 mph making it a Category 4 hurricane. The storm then weakened again to a Category 3 hurricane Friday night. The storm continued to weaken on Saturday, making it a Category 2 hurricane.

FIRST ALERT// 5pm Advisory// Hurricane #Lee has strengthened back into a powerful Category 3 system with a lot better structure in its core. Hazardous beach conditions are likely starting Tuesday, where a moderate/high risk for rip currents are expected on our coastlines. #scwx pic.twitter.com/aH4DFh3sPt — Live 5 First Alert Weather (@LIVE5WEATHER) September 10, 2023

Forecasters said some fluctuations in intensity are likely over the next few days.

At 5 p.m. Sunday, the center of Hurricane Lee was located near latitude 22.1 North, longitude 61.7 West. Lee is moving toward the west-northwest near 8 mph. A slower west-northwestward motion is expected during the next few days. On the forecast track, Lee is expected to pass well north of the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico during the next couple of days.

Data from a NOAA Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that the maximum sustained winds have increased to near 120 mph with higher gusts. Some strengthening is forecast during the next couple of days.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 175 miles. The latest minimum central pressure reported by NOAA reconnaissance aircraft is 954 mb or 28.17 inches.

Dangerous surf and rip currents are expected along most of the east coast beginning Sunday.

Live 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh said the storm will turn before it nears the U.S. coast.

Tropical Storm Margot forecast to strengthen

FIRST ALERT// Tropical Update// Tropical Storm Margot has formed and forecast to become a hurricane in the far Eastern Atlantic. This storm should turn north and no threat to our area at this time and we don't expect it to be. @live5news pic.twitter.com/X8N1798ALs — Bill Walsh (@BILLWALSHTV) September 7, 2023

Tropical Storm Margot formed Friday after strengthening from the season’s 14th tropical depression.

At 11 a.m., the center of Tropical Storm Margot was located near latitude 20.5 North, and longitude 38.0 West. Margot is moving toward the west-northwest near 12 mph.

A west-northwestward to northwestward motion is expected during the next day or so. A north-northwestward to northward motion is forecast to begin by late Sunday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is forecast over the next several days, and Margot is forecast to become a hurricane early next week.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1004 mb or 29.65 inches.

Forecast tracks show Margot heading into the northern Atlantic and posing no threat to the southeast United States.

