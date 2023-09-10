Lee weakened to a Cat. 2 hurricane

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - NOAA Hurricane Hunters are watching Hurricane Lee for changes in intensity as it edges toward the northwest.

As of 11 p.m. Saturday, the storm is a Category 2 hurricane with 105 mph sustained winds. Lee has weakened and is no longer a ”major” hurricane. The National Hurricane Center says the storm could cause hazardous beach conditions in the western Atlantic through next week.

Lee jumped to Category 5 intensity Thursday night and early Friday morning with wind speeds reaching near 165 mph. By 11 a.m. Friday, the storm had weakened slightly with max wind speeds around 155 mph making it a Category 4 hurricane. The storm then weakened again to a Category 3 hurricane Friday night.

FIRST ALERT// Hurricane #Lee is no longer a "major" hurricane, but is still expected to strengthen a little more once wind shear weakens tomorrow and Monday. No major chances to the path, but still watching a midweek turn to the north. More details on @Live5News at 11pm. #scwx pic.twitter.com/r9XwJyB73l — Live 5 First Alert Weather (@LIVE5WEATHER) September 10, 2023

Forecasters said some fluctuations in intensity are likely over the next few days.

At 11 p.m. Saturday, the center of Hurricane Lee was located near latitude 21.0 North, longitude 59.9 West. Lee is moving toward the west-northwest near 9 mph, and this motion is expected to continue through early next week with a significant decrease in forward speed beginning later Saturday and Sunday.

On the forecast track, Lee is expected to pass well to the north of the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico into early next week. Data from NOAA and Air Force Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that the maximum sustained winds are near 105 mph with higher gusts.

Lee is a category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Little change in strength was expected on Saturday, but gradual restrengthening is forecast to occur on Sunday and Monday.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 185 miles. The latest minimum central pressure estimated from Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft data is 962 mb or 28.41 inches.

Dangerous surf and rip currents are expected along most of the east coast beginning Sunday.

Live 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh said the storm will turn before it nears the U.S. coast.

Tropical Storm Margot forecast to strengthen

FIRST ALERT// Tropical Update// Tropical Storm Margot has formed and forecast to become a hurricane in the far Eastern Atlantic. This storm should turn north and no threat to our area at this time and we don't expect it to be. @live5news pic.twitter.com/X8N1798ALs — Bill Walsh (@BILLWALSHTV) September 7, 2023

Tropical Storm Margot formed Friday after strengthening from the season’s 14th tropical depression.

At 11 a.m., the center of Tropical Storm Margot was located near latitude 20.5 North, and longitude 38.0 West. Margot is moving toward the west-northwest near 12 mph.

A west-northwestward to northwestward motion is expected during the next day or so. A north-northwestward to northward motion is forecast to begin by late Sunday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 45 mph with higher gusts. Gradual strengthening is forecast over the next several days, and Margot is forecast to become a hurricane early next week.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 1004 mb or 29.65 inches.

Forecast tracks show Margot heading into the northern Atlantic and posing no threat to the southeast United States.

