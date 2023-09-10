SC Lottery
Lowcountry events to mark 9/11 anniversary Monday

A walk, stair climbs and a remembrance ceremony are a few of the ways the Lowcountry will pay tribute to the victims of the 2001 terror attacks.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 10, 2023 at 10:30 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
The 10th annual 9/11 Silent Walk will take place at 8 a.m. honoring the 2,977 victims lost in the terrorist attacks in 2001 as well as the thousands lost in the days, weeks, months and years following those attacks.

Participants can gather at Patriot’s Point Naval & Maritime Museum for registration as early as 6 a.m.

They will then be taken to the walk’s starting point at East Bay Street at Grace Bridge Street. From there, they will walk the full length of the Arthur Ravenel Jr. Bridge, and then from Mount Pleasant Waterfront Park to the Flight Deck of the U.S.S. Yorktown.

The 4.5-mile walk will end with a ceremonial bell ringing to signal the completion of their journey.

Click here to visit the 9/11 Silen Walk’s Eventbrite page for more information.

Charleston Southern University Air Force ROTC cadets will honor the first responders who have made the ultimate sacrifice early Monday morning.

The cadets will climb the steps of the bleachers at Whitfield Stadium to the equivalent of the 110 stories of the World Trade Center buildings. The climb begins at 6 a.m.

The public can take part in a similar event, the 22nd Anniversary 9/11 Memorial Climb at Joe Riley Stadium, the home of the RiverDogs, Monday morning.

The Memorial Climb allows for participants to use the ballpark’s steps to climb 110 stories to honor the 412 first responders who sacrificed their lives to save others on Sept. 11, 2001.

Registration for the stair climb is open through Sunday night at 11:59 p.m. at the event’s website. Spectators can also register and donate to the event.

Dorchester County will also mark the anniversary of Sept. 11 with a remembrance ceremony in St. Georget.

The ceremony will begin at 8:30 a.m. at Davis-Bailey Park, located at 5190 E. Jim Bilton Blvd.

The program will include speeches, a moment of silence and a wreath-laying ceremony to honor those who died.

