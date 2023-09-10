‘Palmetto Life’ debuts Monday as Live 5 News expands Lowcountry news

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Live 5 WCSC’s new one-hour lifestyle show premieres Monday, the same day the Live 5 News team expands news coverage.

“Palmetto Life” airs weekday mornings at 9 a.m. The program will explore the Lowcountry’s culture, people, food, things to do and businesses that make the area one of the nation’s most desired places to live, work and visit.

Emilie Zuhowski will host the program.

“As a reporter and anchor for Live 5 News, I was able to meet people in our community and share the stories that mattered most,” she said. “There are countless stories in the Lowcountry about people making it a better place, and I couldn’t be more excited we finally have the platform to showcase them.”

Segments will include on-location and in-studio features with restaurants, small businesses, outdoor recreation, distilleries, breweries, musicians, community leaders and organizations.

Also on Monday, Live 5 News will add a half-hour of Lowcountry news and interviews with newsmakers at 3 p.m.

Live 5 News at 4 p.m. will expand to one hour starting Monday.

‘InvestigateTV+’ to debut Monday afternoon

The new Live 5 News at 3 p.m. will be followed by the new investigative journalism program “InvestigateTV+” at 3:30 p.m. weekdays starting Monday.

The program will showcase groundbreaking investigations featuring Gray’s award-winning InvestigateTV unit, plus consumer, health and original content curated from the 113 communities Gray TV serves.

“Gray is the leading source of stories that make a difference in every market we serve, while InvestigateTV is known for innovative journalism that gets results. The InvestigateTV+ program will allow us to connect even more viewers to impactful storytelling from coast to coast,” Gray Senior Managing Vice President Sandy Breland said.

InvestigateTV+ will be hosted by Lee Zurik and Tisha Powell. Zurik is Vice President of Investigations for InvestigateTV and works as an anchor and Chief Investigative Reporter at WVUE in New Orleans. He has been honored with journalism’s top honors including two George Foster Peabody Awards and twelve National Edward R. Murrow Awards.

Powell is an anchor at WAFB in Baton Rouge and a veteran journalist with experience reporting across the country and interviewing newsmakers including Michelle Obama, Oprah Winfrey, and Dr. Jill Biden.

The new schedule takes effect Monday morning.

