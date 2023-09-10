SC Lottery
Police investigating shooting that injured 1 person

By Pilar Briggs
Published: Sep. 9, 2023 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Goose Creek Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one woman injured on Saturday night.

The shooting happened near an apartment building on Red Bank Road in Goose Creek, chief LJ Roscoe says.

Roscoe says one woman was shot and transported to the hospital.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

