Stalled front to bring another round of showers and storms today!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A stalled front will be overhead, which will keep showers and storms in the forecast over the next few days. With a little more sunshine earlier in the morning, we’ll top out in the mid to upper 80s away from any storms that develop. Showers and storms will be possible at any point in the day, but will be more likely during the afternoon and early evening hours. The stalled front will move away from our area early next week. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will be near 90 degrees with a few isolated showers and storms. Another cold front will approach our area on Wednesday, bringing with it scattered showers and storms later in the day. High pressure builds in for the end of the week. Drier weather will return Thursday into the upcoming weekend.

TROPICS: Hurricane Lee remains a strong Category 2 hurricane east of the Caribbean over the Atlantic Ocean. Hurricane Lee is forecast to remain a strong hurricane over the next 5 days as it moves to the west-northwest. Hurricane Lee is forecast to be north of Puerto Rico as we head toward the middle of next week. Most computer models show a turn to the north by Wednesday which would keep the storm off the Southeast coastline. This is not guaranteed at this time though, so we’ll continue to watch things! For now, we are expecting an enhanced risk for rip currents beginning Monday as swell from Hurricane Lee makes its way towards our coastline. Two other tropical waves near Africa have a low chance for development over the next week.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Scattered Rain & Storms. High 89, Low 73.

MONDAY: Sun & Clouds. Isolated Rain & Storms. High 90, Low 73.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 90, Low 72.

WEDNESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain & Storms. High 89, Low 70.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. High 86, Low 65.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 83, Low 63.

