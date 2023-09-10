Viewers record waterspout near Kiawah Island

CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Witnesses reported a waterspout over the Kiawah Island area Sunday morning.

Viewer Robin Moody recorded a video from Sunset Cay Marina at approximately 11 a.m. Elizabeth Connor shot a still image of the waterspout on Kiawah Island by the Ocean Course clubhouse as well.

Viewer Elizabeth Connor shot this image of a waterspout Sunday morning near Kiawah Island. (Elizabeth Connor)

Waterspouts are similar to tornadoes over water, according to the National Weather Service.

“We have coastal thunderstorms that sometimes spin up waterspouts, which are common with these types of storms,” Live 5 First Alert Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh said.

They have the same characteristics as a land tornado. They are associated with severe thunderstorms, and are often accompanied by high winds and seas, large hail, and frequent dangerous lightning.

