10th annual 9/11 Silent Walk honors the fallen

By Destiny Kennedy
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 6:00 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Mount Pleasant’s 10th annual 9/11 silent walk is happening Monday.

This gathering is to remember those who lost and sacrificed their lives on Sept. 11, 2001.

This tribute began with just five firefighters from Charleston but has since grown.

Over the last decade, this tribute not only includes Police, Fire, EMS, and members of our Armed Forces but, also members of the community itself.

Since its inception in 2013, over 5,500 participants have joined this annual event.

The event will start in downtown Charleston at East Bay Street and Grace Bridge Street.

Participants will walk the entire length of the Ravenel Bridge and proceed from Mount Pleasant Waterfront Park to the Flight Deck of the USS Yorktown, covering a 4.5-mile journey.

The walk will conclude with participants ringing a ceremonial bell.

A Memorial Ceremony will begin at 10:30 a.m. on the flight deck of the USS Yorktown featuring guest speakers including Mayor John Tecklenburg.

The executive director of the 9/11 silent walk, Captain Tian Griffieth tells us about the other notable guest speakers who were present on that tragic day.

“We have speakers from the FDNY speaker from the NYPD that were there that day,” Griffieth said. “That have lost friends that are survivors that every year go to get themselves tested, evaluate to see if they’ve had cancer arise to their own bodies. It draws that reality to it.”

Officials are overwhelmed by the community support.

“You live your life with hoping that you impact people but when you see such a tragic day, you definitely don’t want to be forgotten”, said Griffieth. “And so, to have us be a place be a place this far away from New York City this place this far different than New York City to have us still show our support and offer our care compassion towards them. It’s overwhelming but it’s also a show of our care as a community.”

Participants should plan to arrive at Patriots Point at 6 a.m. Registration ends at 8:15 a.m.

Shuttle buses will then take walkers to the starting point in downtown Charleston.

