17-year-old arrested in N. Charleston shooting after 2 show up at hospital

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department said a 17-year-old turned himself in for a weekend shooting on Stadium Drive.

The boy was charged with attempted murder, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Officers responded to Stadium Drive around 4:20 p.m. Sunday for reports of shots fired. Officers located a shooting scene but no victims.

The two victims were dropped off at an area hospital, officers said.

The suspect turned himself in and was booked into the Charleston County Juvenile Detention Center.

