SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

17-year-old arrested in N. Charleston shooting after 2 show up at hospital

The North Charleston Police Department said a 17-year-old turned himself in for a weekend...
The North Charleston Police Department said a 17-year-old turned himself in for a weekend shooting on Stadium Drive.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department said a 17-year-old turned himself in for a weekend shooting on Stadium Drive.

The boy was charged with attempted murder, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature and possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Officers responded to Stadium Drive around 4:20 p.m. Sunday for reports of shots fired. Officers located a shooting scene but no victims.

The two victims were dropped off at an area hospital, officers said.

The suspect turned himself in and was booked into the Charleston County Juvenile Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a 16-month-old who was found dead...
Coroner IDs 16-month-old found dead in car on Daniel Island
The Goose Creek Police Department says one person has been arrested in connection to a shooting...
1 person arrested in Goose Creek shooting that injured 2 people
The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office says a pursuit on Interstate 526 ended in an incident on...
Coroner IDs suspect in deputy-involved shootout on I-526
Viewer Elizabeth Connor shot this image of a waterspout Sunday morning near Kiawah Island.
Viewers record waterspout near Kiawah Island
New details have been released in connection to a Sumter County woman who died while in custody...
“She shouldn’t have been there” family speaks after loved one found dead in Sumter jail cell

Latest News

The Charleston Police Department says a man missing since Friday has been found safe.
Charleston Police locate missing man
Charleston County School Superintendent Dr. Eric Gallien takes over the district on July 1.
Groups question Charleston Co. School Board meeting on superintendent
The Charleston County Public Library and the Lowcountry Food Bank have partnered to help...
Food program for kids and teens returns to Charleston County libraries
The Charleston County Public Library and the Lowcountry Food Bank have partnered to help...
VIDEO: Food program for kids and teens returns to Charleston County libraries
The historic Civil War-era flag collection at Fort Sumter will soon be removed for preservation.
VIDEO: Fort Sumter to remove historic flags for preservation