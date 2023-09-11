SC Lottery
Charleston Co. School Board members question meeting on supintendent’s contract

Four Charleston County School Board members are questioning a meeting set to focus on the contract of the district's new superintendent.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 10:41 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Four Charleston County School Board members say they plan to raise concerns Monday about a special called meeting that is set to focus on the contract of the district’s new superintendent.

Board members Courtney Waters, Darlene Dunmeyer-Roberson, Daron Lee Calhoun II and Dr. Carol Tempel have called a news conference for Monday at noon. The four claim the “Moms for Liberty faction of the board” called the meeting but did not allow the rest of the board to be “privy to the purposes of the meeting.”

Over the weekend, the members issued a news release claiming a lack of transparency over what they called a “secretive special called meeting.” That meeting is set to take place at approximately 5:15 p.m. Monday after the school board’s Committee as a Whole meeting.

“On the heels of record-breaking test scores among all students in CCSD, elected officials of the Board of Trustees are again being forced to make whiplash decisions about the future of our children,” a news release from Waters, Dunmeyer-Roberson, Calhoun and Tempel states.

The agenda lists two items, the superintendent’s contract and a personnel matter, both of which are set to take place during executive session, which means they will be conducted privately. The agenda does not provide further details on the nature of the discussion.

Charleston County School District Superintendent Dr. Eric Gallien’s contract began on July 1.

He held a news conference on July 6, saying he was ready to listen and learn and acknowledging questions surrounding the selection process.

“It’s no secret that there was some controversy around the search itself,” Gallien said at that news conference. “I am committed to this community, learning what is going on in this community and building those relationships.”

Two other finalists for the position dropped out before they had the opportunity to meet with the community.

The Charleston County School Board voted 6-3 to approve Gallien’s contract, which made him the highest-paid employee in the Charleston County School District’s history with a salary of $275,000. After his first year, that salary will increase by 2% annually.

Charleston County School Board Chair Pamela McKinney declined to comment on the meeting over the weekend.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

