Charleston Police search for missing man

Police say Theron Willett was last seen in downtown Charleston on Friday.
Police say Theron Willett was last seen in downtown Charleston on Friday.(Charleston Police Department)
By Live 5 Web Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man missing since Friday.

David Theron Willett was last seen around 11 a.m. in downtown Charleston.

Police say he was last seen wearing a light blue striped polo shirt, dark jeans and black sandals.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 843-720-2422 or call dispatch at 843-743-7200 if you see him.

