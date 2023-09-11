Charleston Police search for missing man

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man missing since Friday.

David Theron Willett was last seen around 11 a.m. in downtown Charleston.

Police say he was last seen wearing a light blue striped polo shirt, dark jeans and black sandals.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 843-720-2422 or call dispatch at 843-743-7200 if you see him.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.