Charleston Police search for missing man
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man missing since Friday.
David Theron Willett was last seen around 11 a.m. in downtown Charleston.
Police say he was last seen wearing a light blue striped polo shirt, dark jeans and black sandals.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the police department at 843-720-2422 or call dispatch at 843-743-7200 if you see him.
