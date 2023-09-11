Charter - Disney dispute ends; ESPN returning to company’s cable lineup
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 12:13 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
(Gray News) - The long national nightmare is over for some sports fans who rely on Charter.
The cable company and Disney, in a joint statement on Monday, announced they have reached a new deal.
The “majority of Disney’s networks and stations will be immediately restored to Spectrum’s video customers,” the companies said.
As part of the deal, Disney+ Basic, supported by ads, will be provided to some Spectrum customers as part of a package, as well as ESPN+ and the ESPN flagship direct-to-consumer service.
Disney channels, which include ESPN, were removed from Charter cable on Sept. 1 as part of the contract squabble.
