SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Cold front to bring rain, fall-like air this week!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather(Live 5)
By Joey Sovine
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 9:16 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Coming off a weekend where we were in and out of the rain, drier weather will kick off the new work and school week. Despite the overall weather pattern being drier today, we’ll still see a few showers and storms from lunchtime through early this evening. Highs will top out near 90 degrees this afternoon. The rain chance will remain low on Tuesday before increasing Wednesday ahead of a cold front. Scattered showers and storms are possible Wednesday before drier weather returns on Thursday. There may be one or two lingering showers but drier weather will dominate through the upcoming weekend. Lower humidity will begin arriving on Thursday leading to a comfortable, beautiful stretch of fall-like weather from Thursday through the weekend. Highs will drop into the low to mid 80s with lows in the low to mid 60s starting Thursday. Some inland areas may drop into the 50s starting Friday morning.

TROPICS: Hurricane Lee should begin to turn north over the next 48 hours ruling out any potential direct impacts along the Southeast coastline. The current forecast calls for Lee to pass over 500 miles off the South Carolina coastline. The Northeast/New England coastline will continue to watch for potential impacts from this storm. Elsewhere, Margot is likely to stay in the eastern Atlantic and never be an issue for the US. There are two other disturbances near Africa that we’ll watch in the upcoming days.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 89.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 90.

WEDNESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 88.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Rain. Lower Humidity. High 86.

FRIDAY: Sunny Sky. High 83.

SATURDAY: Sunny Sky. High 84.

SUNDAY: Sunny Sky. High 85.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Goose Creek Police Department says one person has been arrested in connection to a shooting...
1 person arrested in Goose Creek shooting that injured 2 people
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a 16-month-old who was found dead...
Coroner IDs 16-month-old found dead in car on Daniel Island
The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office says a pursuit on Interstate 526 ended in an incident on...
Coroner IDs suspect in deputy-involved shootout on I-526
Viewer Elizabeth Connor shot this image of a waterspout Sunday morning near Kiawah Island.
Viewers record waterspout near Kiawah Island
New details have been released in connection to a Sumter County woman who died while in custody...
“She shouldn’t have been there” family speaks after loved one found dead in Sumter jail cell

Latest News

Lee remains major hurricane, dangerous surf and rip currents to affect US coast
Lee remains major hurricane, dangerous surf and rip currents to affect US coast
Meteorologist Joey Sovine has the latest on an active tropics.
LIVE 5 ALERT DESK: Lee remains major hurricane, dangerous surf and rip currents to affect US coast
Meteorologist Joey Sovine has the latest on Hurricane Lee
VIDEO: Lee remains major hurricane, dangerous surf and rip currents to affect US coast
Meteorologist Joey Sovine has a look at your Monday forecast.
VIDEO: Your Monday morning forecast