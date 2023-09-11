Cold front to bring rain, fall-like air this week!

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Coming off a weekend where we were in and out of the rain, drier weather will kick off the new work and school week. Despite the overall weather pattern being drier today, we’ll still see a few showers and storms from lunchtime through early this evening. Highs will top out near 90 degrees this afternoon. The rain chance will remain low on Tuesday before increasing Wednesday ahead of a cold front. Scattered showers and storms are possible Wednesday before drier weather returns on Thursday. There may be one or two lingering showers but drier weather will dominate through the upcoming weekend. Lower humidity will begin arriving on Thursday leading to a comfortable, beautiful stretch of fall-like weather from Thursday through the weekend. Highs will drop into the low to mid 80s with lows in the low to mid 60s starting Thursday. Some inland areas may drop into the 50s starting Friday morning.

TROPICS: Hurricane Lee should begin to turn north over the next 48 hours ruling out any potential direct impacts along the Southeast coastline. The current forecast calls for Lee to pass over 500 miles off the South Carolina coastline. The Northeast/New England coastline will continue to watch for potential impacts from this storm. Elsewhere, Margot is likely to stay in the eastern Atlantic and never be an issue for the US. There are two other disturbances near Africa that we’ll watch in the upcoming days.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 89.

TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Mainly Dry. High 90.

WEDNESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 88.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Slight Chance of Rain. Lower Humidity. High 86.

FRIDAY: Sunny Sky. High 83.

SATURDAY: Sunny Sky. High 84.

SUNDAY: Sunny Sky. High 85.

