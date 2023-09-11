Deputies investigating deadly weekend shooting in Hemingway

SC Lottery
The Williamsburg County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left one person dead Sunday afternoon in Hemingway.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 10:17 AM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
HEMINGWAY, S.C. (WCSC) - Williamsburg County deputies are searching for the people responsible for a shooting at a home in Heminway that left one person dead on Sunday.

Deputies say the shooting happened at a home on Chair Road on Sunday. Investigators say people were inside the home when others, at least one of whom was armed, entered the home and issued demands. The victim was shot during the incident and died at the scene, Investigator Jalisa Brown said.

Deputies have not released a description of any of the people who entered the home.

The Williamsburg County Coroner’s Office has not yet identified the victim.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the sheriff’s office’s Criminal Investigation Division at 843-355-6381 or through Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 888-CRIME-SC.

