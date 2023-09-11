Food program for kids and teens returns to Charleston County libraries
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Public Library and the Lowcountry Food Bank have partnered to help alleviate child hunger in Charleston.
Beginning Monday, after-school food will be available at select library branches Monday-Friday from 3-5 p.m.
The meals and snacks will be available for free to kids aged 5-18.
Availability varies by branch.
Hot supper:
- St. Paul’s Hollywood Library
Cold supper:
- Main Library
- Keith Summey North Charleston
Snacks:
- Dorchester Road
- Hurd/St. Andrews
- Otranto Road - Served from 2:30-4:30 p.m.
- John’s Island - Served from 2:30-4:30 p.m.
The snacks and suppers for most branches are provided the the food bank’s Kids Cafe program.
The program runs through May 7, 2024.
Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.