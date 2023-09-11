SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Food program for kids and teens returns to Charleston County libraries

The Charleston County Public Library and the Lowcountry Food Bank have partnered to help...
The Charleston County Public Library and the Lowcountry Food Bank have partnered to help alleviate child hunger in Charleston.(Live 5)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 11:04 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Public Library and the Lowcountry Food Bank have partnered to help alleviate child hunger in Charleston.

Beginning Monday, after-school food will be available at select library branches Monday-Friday from 3-5 p.m.

The meals and snacks will be available for free to kids aged 5-18.

Availability varies by branch.

Hot supper:

  • St. Paul’s Hollywood Library

Cold supper:

  • Main Library
  • Keith Summey North Charleston

Snacks:

  • Dorchester Road
  • Hurd/St. Andrews
  • Otranto Road - Served from 2:30-4:30 p.m.
  • John’s Island - Served from 2:30-4:30 p.m.

The snacks and suppers for most branches are provided the the food bank’s Kids Cafe program.

The program runs through May 7, 2024.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Goose Creek Police Department says one person has been arrested in connection to a shooting...
1 person arrested in Goose Creek shooting that injured 2 people
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a 16-month-old who was found dead...
Coroner IDs 16-month-old found dead in car on Daniel Island
The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office says a pursuit on Interstate 526 ended in an incident on...
Coroner IDs suspect in deputy-involved shootout on I-526
Viewer Elizabeth Connor shot this image of a waterspout Sunday morning near Kiawah Island.
Viewers record waterspout near Kiawah Island
New details have been released in connection to a Sumter County woman who died while in custody...
“She shouldn’t have been there” family speaks after loved one found dead in Sumter jail cell

Latest News

Charleston County School Superintendent Dr. Eric Gallien takes over the district on July 1.
WATCH LIVE: Charleston Co. School Board members question meeting on superintendent’s contract
Charleston Police said a man is facing charges after an investigation into a crash where a...
One arrested after hit-and-run crash on Folly Road
The historic Civil War-era flag collection at Fort Sumter will soon be removed for preservation.
Fort Sumter to remove historic flags for preservation
The historic Civil War-era flag collection at Fort Sumter will soon be removed for preservation.
VIDEO: Fort Sumter to remove historic flags for preservation