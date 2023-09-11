Food program for kids and teens returns to Charleston County libraries

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Public Library and the Lowcountry Food Bank have partnered to help alleviate child hunger in Charleston.

Beginning Monday, after-school food will be available at select library branches Monday-Friday from 3-5 p.m.

The meals and snacks will be available for free to kids aged 5-18.

Availability varies by branch.

Hot supper:

St. Paul’s Hollywood Library

Cold supper:

Main Library

Keith Summey North Charleston

Snacks:

Dorchester Road

Hurd/St. Andrews

Otranto Road - Served from 2:30-4:30 p.m.

John’s Island - Served from 2:30-4:30 p.m.

The snacks and suppers for most branches are provided the the food bank’s Kids Cafe program.

The program runs through May 7, 2024.

