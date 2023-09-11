Fort Sumter to remove historic flags for preservation

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The historic Civil War-era flag collection at Fort Sumter will soon be removed for preservation.

The flags consist of the Palmetto Guard, Unites States 33-star storm and United States 33-star garrison flag. All will be removed from public display beginning Sept. 19.

Officials anticipate the removal of the flags to take two days and the museum will be closed during that time.

The flags have been on display for 20 years. Officials say the flags need to be rested in a dark, cool and dry environment for a period of rest.

The garrison flag flew over Fort Sumter until it was damaged by wind in 1861. It was replaced by the storm flag that withstood a 34-hour bombardment from Confederate forces at the beginning of the Civil War.

The Palmetto Guard flag was the first Confederate flag to fly over the fort.

Officials say changing humidity and long-term light damage can cause the flags to become more fragile.

