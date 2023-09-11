SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Fort Sumter to remove historic flags for preservation

The historic Civil War-era flag collection at Fort Sumter will soon be removed for preservation.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The historic Civil War-era flag collection at Fort Sumter will soon be removed for preservation.

The flags consist of the Palmetto Guard, Unites States 33-star storm and United States 33-star garrison flag. All will be removed from public display beginning Sept. 19.

Officials anticipate the removal of the flags to take two days and the museum will be closed during that time.

The flags have been on display for 20 years. Officials say the flags need to be rested in a dark, cool and dry environment for a period of rest.

The garrison flag flew over Fort Sumter until it was damaged by wind in 1861. It was replaced by the storm flag that withstood a 34-hour bombardment from Confederate forces at the beginning of the Civil War.

The Palmetto Guard flag was the first Confederate flag to fly over the fort.

Officials say changing humidity and long-term light damage can cause the flags to become more fragile.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Goose Creek Police Department says one person has been arrested in connection to a shooting...
1 person arrested in Goose Creek shooting that injured 2 people
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a 16-month-old who was found dead...
Coroner IDs 16-month-old found dead in car on Daniel Island
The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office says a pursuit on Interstate 526 ended in an incident on...
Coroner IDs suspect in deputy-involved shootout on I-526
Viewer Elizabeth Connor shot this image of a waterspout Sunday morning near Kiawah Island.
Viewers record waterspout near Kiawah Island
New details have been released in connection to a Sumter County woman who died while in custody...
“She shouldn’t have been there” family speaks after loved one found dead in Sumter jail cell

Latest News

The historic Civil War-era flag collection at Fort Sumter will soon be removed for preservation.
VIDEO: Fort Sumter to remove historic flags for preservation
Police say Theron Willett was last seen in downtown Charleston on Friday.
Charleston Police search for missing man
Over the last decade, this tribute not only includes Police, Fire, EMS, and Members of our...
10th annual 9/11 Silent Walk honors the fallen
This tribute began with just five firefighters from Charleston but has since grown.
VIDEO: 10th annual 9/11 Silent Walk honors the fallen