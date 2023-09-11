SC Lottery
Georgetown Police investigating stabbing incident involving brother and sister

By Marissa Lute
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown Police Department is investigating after a victim was found with multiple stab wounds Monday.

Officers were called to the 200 block of Cleland Street for a report of a shooting, according to Maj. Nelson Brown. While officers were canvassing the area, they received a second call about a stabbing in the 2700 block of Front Street.

Upon arrival, Brown said officers found a male victim suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim was taken to Georgetown Memorial Hospital and then transferred to Grand Strand Hospital.

Authorities said the two calls were related and involved a brother and sister.

Investigators are working to determine what led up to the incident.

The Georgetown Police Department is asking anyone with information to call 843-545-4300 or their tipline at 843-545-4400.

