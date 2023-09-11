Lee remains major hurricane, dangerous surf and rip currents to affect US coast

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - NOAA Hurricane Hunters are watching Hurricane Lee for changes in intensity as it edges toward the northwest.

As of 5 a.m. Monday, the storm strengthened back into a Category 3 hurricane with better structure in its core. The National Hurricane Center expects additional strengthening over the next day or so before it gradually weakens.

Lee jumped to Category 5 intensity Thursday night and early Friday morning with wind speeds reaching near 165 mph. By 11 a.m. Friday, the storm had weakened slightly with max wind speeds around 155 mph making it a Category 4 hurricane. The storm then weakened again to a Category 3 hurricane Friday night. The storm continued to weaken on Saturday, making it a Category 2 hurricane.

At 5 a.m. Monday, the center of Hurricane Lee was located near latitude 23.1 North, longitude 62.6 West. Lee is moving toward the northwest near 7 mph. A slow west-northwestward motion is expected during the next couple of days, followed by a gradual turn toward the north by midweek. On the forecast track, Lee is expected to pass well north of the northern Leeward Islands, the Virgin Islands, and Puerto Rico during the next day or two.

Maximum sustained winds are near 120 mph with higher gusts. Some additional strengthening is forecast over the next day or so, followed by gradual weakening.

Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 75 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 185 miles. The latest minimum central pressure reported by NOAA reconnaissance aircraft is 950 mb or 28.06 inches.

Dangerous surf and rip currents are expected along most of the east coast beginning Sunday.

Live 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh said the storm will turn before it nears the U.S. coast.

Tropical Storm Margot moving north, expected to become hurricane

Tropical Storm Margot formed Friday after strengthening from the season’s 14th tropical depression.

At 5 a.m., the center of Tropical Storm Margot was located near latitude 25.3 North, and longitude 40.0 West. Margot is moving toward the north near 8 mph and this general motion is expected to continue over the next several days.

Maximum sustained winds are near 65 mph with higher gusts. Strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and Margot is likely to become a hurricane Monday night.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 90 miles from the center. The estimated minimum central pressure is 996 mb or 29.42 inches.

Forecast tracks show Margot heading into the northern Atlantic and posing no threat to the southeast United States.

