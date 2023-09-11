SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Lifeguard stand falls over and crushes woman to death, police say

FILE - Investigators believe 28-year-old Chelsea Moles was sleeping on top of the stand when...
FILE - Investigators believe 28-year-old Chelsea Moles was sleeping on top of the stand when another person tied a hammock to the stand, causing it to topple over and crush Moles.(Kolby Skidmore WECT (custom credit) | WECT)
By Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (Gray News) – A lifeguard stand fell on top of a woman and killed her early Saturday morning, according to officials with the Virginia Beach Police Department.

Officers were called around 3:30 a.m. to respond to the beach.

Investigators said they believe 28-year-old Chelsea Moles was sleeping on top of the stand when another person tied a hammock to the stand, causing it to topple over and crush Moles.

Moles was pronounced dead on the scene.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Goose Creek Police Department says one person has been arrested in connection to a shooting...
1 person arrested in Goose Creek shooting that injured 2 people
The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a 16-month-old who was found dead...
Coroner IDs 16-month-old found dead in car on Daniel Island
The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office says a pursuit on Interstate 526 ended in an incident on...
Coroner IDs suspect in deputy-involved shootout on I-526
Viewer Elizabeth Connor shot this image of a waterspout Sunday morning near Kiawah Island.
Viewers record waterspout near Kiawah Island
New details have been released in connection to a Sumter County woman who died while in custody...
“She shouldn’t have been there” family speaks after loved one found dead in Sumter jail cell

Latest News

FILE - The Google logo is displayed at their offices, Nov. 1, 2018, in London.The U.S....
Google’s dominance of internet search faces major challenge in legal showdown with U.S. regulators
Fire crews respond to the scene at Archer Daniel Midland Co. after an explosion at the East...
Explosion, fire at Archer Daniels Midland facility in Illinois injures 8 employees
A search crew located the 9-year-old’s body at 6:40 p.m. Sunday, according to agency. following...
Father, 9-year-old son die after jet ski collides with barge on a Tennessee lake
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un will visit Russia, setting the stage for a meeting with Putin