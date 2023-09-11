Micro-school combines public education, homeschooling, unique environment learning

MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCSC) - Micro-schooling, a teaching trend combining the traditions of public education and homeschooling, is making its way into the Lowcountry.

“A Home for School” is a micro-schooling program that opened its doors in August under Founder and Teacher Isis Spann.

“It’s showing them learning can be different and learning can be done differently,” Spann says.

Spann says the idea all started with a YouTube channel.

“Five Tips in Five Minutes is what it was called. I wanted to give families on-the-spot curriculum tips and learning advice they could use at home.”

Prior to opening “A Home for School,” Spann says she taught in public schools for 12 years. She adds she missed having flexibility and freedom.

“As a public school teacher, no matter how hard I tried, I always felt like I left someone behind.”

Four years in the making, she hit her biggest milestone: opening the special program in Moncks Corner that brings community, academics and interest all into one place.

“Financial literacy, entrepreneurship and black history year-round,” Parent Amber Daniels says. “Those are things that are not usually injected throughout the school year.”

Each lesson plan is curated to the day, involving academic sessions for math, science and more. Then, time for hands-on learning or activities.

Spann says a big inspiration for creating an all-inclusive learning environment was her experience raising a child with disabilities.

“I am a special needs mom, one of my daughters is conquering cerebral palsy,” Spann says. “So, I am very intentional about making sure all students and families are included in our family. I know the fight.”

Micro-schools typically involve small class spaces that teach students at multiple age levels.

One classroom for this program can have less than 10 kids ranging from ages 5 to 13.

“One of the stigmas attached to homeschooling is that they’re not going to have the social skills other kids in public schools have. That’s just not the case here,” Daniels says.

Spann says it alludes to the idea of inclusivity and education, building confidence and mental well-being for her students.

“Our children see so much friction, so much of what makes us different. It’s important for me to always talk about, okay, what do we have in common?”

This method of education welcomes kids of all ages and backgrounds, but it does come with a price tag and requirements for enrollment.

