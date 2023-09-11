N. Charleston man charged with distributing child sexual abuse material

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A tip led to the arrest of an 18-year-old who is facing four charges connected with sharing files showing child sexual abuse.

Michael Maddox Kilpatrick, of North Charleston, is charged with four counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to jail records.

Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest on Thursday. The arrest came after a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led investigators to Kilpatrick, the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office said.

Each count is a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

A judge has set bond at $10,000 on each count for a total of $40,000, jail records state. As of Monday afternoon, he remained at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.