N. Charleston man charged with distributing child sexual abuse material

A tip led to the arrest of an 18-year-old who is facing four charges connected with sharing files showing child sexual abuse.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:36 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A tip led to the arrest of an 18-year-old who is facing four charges connected with sharing files showing child sexual abuse.

Michael Maddox Kilpatrick, of North Charleston, is charged with four counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to jail records.

Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office made the arrest on Thursday. The arrest came after a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led investigators to Kilpatrick, the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office said.

Each count is a felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

A judge has set bond at $10,000 on each count for a total of $40,000, jail records state. As of Monday afternoon, he remained at the Al Cannon Detention Center.

