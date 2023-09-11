One arrested after hit-and-run crash on Folly Road

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Police said a man is facing charges after an investigation into a crash where a vehicle collided with a tree and overturned.

Shawn Tolliver, 30, from Maurice, La., was charged with driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident.

Officers responded to the intersection of Folly Road and Grimball Road around 3:25 p.m. Sunday for the overturned vehicle.

Sgt. Anthony Gibson said two people were trapped inside the vehicle and had to be extracted. They were not taken to a hospital.

Officers discovered the collision was the result of a hit and run.

A Charleston County deputy located Tolliver’s vehicle and Charleston officers responded to complete the investigation.

Tolliver was being held in the Al Cannon Detention Center. A booking photo was not immediately available.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.