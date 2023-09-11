SC Dept. of Social Services highlights services, need for fosters in new campaign

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - A series of public service announcements from the South Carolina Department of Social Services is highlighting the services the agency offers and the need for foster parents in the state.

One ad highlights Daniel’s Law or the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act.

The law provides safe options to surrender an infant less than 60 days old.

Two infants have been surrendered in the Lowcountry in the past month. One at the Moncks Corner Fire Department surrendered on Aug. 28 and one at Summerville Medical Center last week.

The agency said seven babies have been surrendered in the state this year.

The agency also highlights the need for foster families in the PSAs.

Officials say their greatest need is foster homes willing to care for teenagers, sibling groups and medically fragile children.

“Our mission is to promote safety, support well-being, secure safe and permanent homes for children and youth, and strengthen families,” Michael Leach, DSS State Director, said. “Our more than 4,200 DSS professionals live out our agency’s mission every day with courage and compassion. We are excited to be able to showcase our services in the hope that we can reach more South Carolinians and to further educate the public on our program areas.”

A third PSA highlights the other services the agency provides such as adult protective services, food assistance and child care programs.

The three 30-second PSAs will air in both English and Spanish on broadcast and cable television, social media and streaming platforms.

