SC gas prices drop 7 cents over past week

Drivers in South Carolina fared better than some states when it came to gas prices over the past week.
Drivers in South Carolina fared better than some states when it came to gas prices over the past week.(Live 5/File)
By Steven Ardary
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 6:52 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) -Drivers in South Carolina fared better than some states when it came to gas prices over the past week.

Prices in the state fell 7 cents over the past week to an average of $3.36 per gallon, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 3,028 stations in South Carolina.

Prices in the Palmetto State are 9.6 cents per gallon lower than a month ago but are 10 cents higher compared to one year ago.

On Monday morning, GasBuddy reported the cheapest gas in the state was priced at $2.92 while the most expensive was $3.69, a difference of 77 cents per gallon.

As of Monday morning, the cheapest gas in the Tri-County was at a station in Summerville selling gas for $3.23 per gallon.

GasBuddy’s Head of Petroleum Analysis Patrick De Haan said other areas of the country did not fare as well as gas prices rose in the midwest and west coast.

“The national average hit some road bumps over the last week after starting to decline early in the week. The second half saw the national average rise as gas prices in the Corn Belt started spiking, pulling the average price in the US along with it,” De Haan said. “In addition, the West Coast saw more refinery snags, pushing gas prices higher, and so areas of the West Coast got punched along with the Corn Belt states. Over 10 states saw prices rise by over 10 cents per gallon compared to last week, while some like Iowa and Minnesota have seen average prices spike by over 30 cents per gallon.”

De Haan said he remained optimistic about the average price of gas continuing to fall with the onset of the fall season.

“There is some good news for those in the hardest hit states in the Midwest, however, as gasoline prices should start to level off and even decline by mid-week,” De Haan said. “And with most of the nation switching back to cheaper winter gasoline on Saturday, we should see more price decreases for most the nation in the weeks ahead, barring further refinery disruptions and hurricane season. Fall tends to bring falling gas prices, and I’m hoping this year won’t be any different.”

