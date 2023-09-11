SC Lottery
SLED investigating deputy-involved shooting in Berkeley Co.

By Marissa Lute
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:31 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating a deputy-involved shooting that happened last week in Berkeley County.

Deputies with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office were in a pursuit with a vehicle that fled from a traffic stop in the area of Highway 41 and Highway 17 in Berkeley County on Friday.

Authorities determined the suspect, later identified as 37-year-old Brent Conrad of Huger, was armed. Gunfire was exchanged I-526, and Conrad died at the scene, SLED spokesperson Renée Wunderlich said.

Interstate 526 was shut down for several hours while law enforcement investigated the shooting.

The investigation is ongoing.

