State Rep. to meet with Gadsden Green residents about living conditions

By Molly McBride
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Residents of one downtown Charleston neighborhood are invited to meet with State Representative Wendell Gilliard to discuss their living conditions.

Gilliard said he called the “urgent” community meeting after he saw Live 5′s coverage of the “appalling” living conditions in the Gadsden Green neighborhood.

The meeting will be held at the Arthur Christopher Gym on Fishburne Street at 5 p.m.

“I did not know all of this was happening at Gadsden Green until I saw the segment on Channel 5,” Gilliard said. “I was appalled, it brought me to tears.”

For some background, Gadsden Green is a property of the Charleston Housing Authority. The Charleston Housing Authority is an independent nonprofit that seeks to provide housing to citizens on low to moderate incomes

Gilliard said something needs to be done about residents’ current living conditions, and that providing Gadsden Green residents with the quality of life they deserve is the local government’s responsibility.

He suggested creating a neighborhood association for elected officials to stay in touch with what’s happening in the Gadsden Green community.

“We are not just meeting just to meet; this is a movement. Because for far too long, Gadsden Green has suffered,” Gilliard said.

Gadsden Green residents will get the chance to speak Monday night, Gilliard said.

Charleston Housing Authority Officials said their Chief Operating Officer will be in attendance at Monday’s meeting, but they do not have a comment at this time.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

