Troopers: 1 killed in Georgetown County crash
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash.
The crash happened at 9:57 a.m. on Secondary Highway 97 near Hucks Road, Lance Cpl. Lena Butler said.
The driver of a 2005 Ford F-150 pickup truck died at the scene of the crash after the truck ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.
The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the victim’s name.
