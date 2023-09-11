Troopers: 1 killed in Georgetown County crash

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash.

The crash happened at 9:57 a.m. on Secondary Highway 97 near Hucks Road, Lance Cpl. Lena Butler said.

The driver of a 2005 Ford F-150 pickup truck died at the scene of the crash after the truck ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a tree.

The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the victim’s name.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.