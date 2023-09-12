SC Lottery
18-year-old dies after falling out of moving vehicle, police say

Police in Kentucky say 18-year-old Jayden Beamon has died after falling out of a moving vehicle. (Source: WKYT)
By WKYT staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - An 18-year-old is dead after police say he fell out of a moving vehicle in Kentucky over the weekend.

According to Kentucky State Police, Jayden Beamon fell from a pickup truck while traveling on U.S. 27 in Harrison County.

Beamon was taken to the hospital but later died.

State police have not immediately released how Beamon fell from the truck he was driving. Authorities said their investigation is ongoing.

Family members have set up a GoFundMe to help with Beamon’s funeral expenses.

“If you knew Jayden, you’d know how much he touched the lives of everyone around him. It’s now our turn to give back and help,” fundraiser organizer Emily Claypool said.

Copyright 2023 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

