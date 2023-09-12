SC Lottery
Beaufort County deputies investigating shooting reported after fight

By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies are investigating a Monday night shooting that sent a 47-year-old man to the hospital.

Deputies responded at approximately 6:05 p.m. to a home on Bryant Lane in the Sheldon area for a fight between two women. Approximately eight minutes later, deputies received a report of shots fired from the same area.

When they arrived, they learned a 47-year-old man had been wounded and taken to the nearby Sheldon Fire Department.

Deputies found the victim suffering from a single gunshot wound.

EMS took him to Beaufort Memorial Hospital and later to MUSC.

Deputies are working to determine whether the shooting was connected with the fight reported minutes earlier in that same area.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call Sgt. Tunis at 843-255-3426 or Crime Stoppers of the Lowcountry at 843-554-1111.

