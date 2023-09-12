SC Lottery
Berkeley Co. man charged with criminal sexual conduct of a minor

Matthew Glenn Aguilera, 56, is charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor,...
Matthew Glenn Aguilera, 56, is charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, jail records state.(Berkeley County Detention Center)
By Marissa Lute
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 6:37 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Goose Creek Police Department says they have arrested a 56-year-old man after he allegedly touched a child in an inappropriate manner.

Matthew Glenn Aguilera, 56, is charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, jail records state.

According to an incident report, the victim’s mother reported the interaction to the Goose Creek Police Department on June 30.

She said a family member informed her that Aguilera recently sexually assaulted the child, and they had been going to his residence since they were a baby. The child stated Aguilera did inappropriately touch them, and he told them not to tell anyone, the report states.

The Goose Creek Police Department is investigating the incident.

Aguilera was booked at the Berkeley County Detention Center on a $40,000 surety bond Monday.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

