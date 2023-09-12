Charleston Co. Rescue Squad training sessions open to new recruits

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Rescue Squad is constantly honing its skills to save lives.

Tuesday, they are continuing to do so with their first training this month which includes training with the latest technology that helps their rescue efforts.

The training session is designed not only for their existing members but also new recruits. The volunteer-based organization is always ready to respond to life-threatening emergencies.

Their fleet includes a variety of rescue vehicles, ranging from light to heavy, an array of boats, and specialized equipment.

This comprehensive training series will enhance their expertise and become certified in various rescue specialties including how to operate a special set of tools that are now powered by battery and not gas allowing them to bring their tools to patients and faster extraction times.

All the tools operate using the same type of battery as well.

The criteria for those interested in volunteering are you must be 18 years or older, have no criminal record, and have a clean driving record.

No certification or experience is required.

“Your life is worth our time. Our individuals that work for us, both men and women take great pride in knowing that they do what they do. And they also do it for free without a paycheck”, Deputy Chief of Operations Brett Sims said. “You get to see some people on the worst days of their life, but you also get to see some people in the best days of your life so you’re able to have an impact within your community. And you’re able to do it on your schedule.”

Officials encourage those who are interested to come to a training session to get an idea of what they are about.

“If anyone in the community that is serious about serving their community and whatever capacity that is to come up to see our organization to see what we’re about our equipment, our capabilities, and then also consider joining our organization to help volunteer and assess their community”, Sims said.

The training session runs from 7 -8:30 p.m. at the Charleston County Rescue Squad headquarters.

The second training session is Sept. 26 at the same location and time.

