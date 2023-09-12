Charleston County homes program opens phase two

CHARLESTON COuNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Community Development and Revitalization Department is asking for applications for phase two of the Charleston Homes Program.

Early last year, county council approved the purchase of 18 homes from the Housing and Redevelopment Authority.

The properties will be preserved as attainable housing.

Properties in phase II include:

1316 Garrison Street, Charleston, SC 29412

1980 Dogwood Road, Charleston, SC 29414

6992 Vista Court, North Charleston, SC 29406

2017 Bishop Drive, Charleston, SC 29414

7646 Allwood Avenue, North Charleston, SC 29418

Once renovations are finished, properties will be deeded over as part of the affordable housing inventory in Charleston County as rentals, home sales, or another related initiative.

Information on the application and requirements can be found on the county’s development and revitalization website.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.