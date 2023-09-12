SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

Charleston County homes program opens phase two

Early last year, county council approved the purchase of 18 homes from the Housing and Redevelopment Authority.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 8:21 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON COuNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County Community Development and Revitalization Department is asking for applications for phase two of the Charleston Homes Program.

Early last year, county council approved the purchase of 18 homes from the Housing and Redevelopment Authority.

The properties will be preserved as attainable housing.

Properties in phase II include:

  • 1316 Garrison Street, Charleston, SC 29412
  • 1980 Dogwood Road, Charleston, SC 29414
  • 6992 Vista Court, North Charleston, SC 29406
  • 2017 Bishop Drive, Charleston, SC 29414
  • 7646 Allwood Avenue, North Charleston, SC 29418

Once renovations are finished, properties will be deeded over as part of the affordable housing inventory in Charleston County as rentals, home sales, or another related initiative.

Information on the application and requirements can be found on the county’s development and revitalization website.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a 16-month-old who was found dead...
Coroner IDs 16-month-old found dead in car on Daniel Island
Charleston County School Superintendent Dr. Eric Gallien takes over the district on July 1.
Groups question Charleston Co. School Board meeting on superintendent
The North Charleston Police Department said a 17-year-old turned himself in for a weekend...
17-year-old arrested in N. Charleston shooting after 2 show up at hospital
The Charleston Police Department says a man missing since Friday has been found safe.
Charleston Police locate missing man
Michael Maddox Kilpatrick, 18, is charged with four counts of second-degree sexual exploitation...
N. Charleston man charged with distributing child sexual abuse material

Latest News

The Charleston County School District is planning its next major project aimed at realigning...
Charleston Co. Schools planning to reconfigure three schools on Dorchester Road
The Charleston County School District is planning its next major project aimed at realigning...
VIDEO: Charleston Co. School District planning to reconfigure three schools on Dorchester Road
Early last year, county council approved the purchase of 18 homes from the Housing and...
VIDEO: Charleston County homes program opens phase two
City officials say the $20 million development of Park Circle will include and new community...
Park Circle project still on track for November finish, officials say