Charleston leaders to announce keynote speakers for MLK business summit

Leaders will announce the event chair and keynote speaker.
By Steven Ardary
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:23 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston Mayor John Tecklenburg and leaders from the YWCA on Tuesday are set to announce the 24th annual Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Business and Professional Summit.

Hi-Mark Capital Managing Partner Herbert L. Drayton, III and Coastal Community Foundation President & CEO Darrin Goss are expected to be announced as the 2024 keynote speakers.

Tecklenburg is expected to make the announcement at 11:30 a.m.

The MLK Business and Professional Summit attracts 700 top corporate, clergy and civic leaders to a breakfast tribute honoring the legacy of Dr. King.

The city of Charleston and YWCA Greater Charleston are co-sponsoring the event which is slated for the morning of January 11th, 2024.

The summit raises funds for the YWCA’s mission to eliminate racism; empower women; and promote peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all.

Tuesday’s announcement will take place in the council chamber at city hall.

