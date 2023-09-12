Cold front to bring taste of Fall, Lee to pass well offshore!
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front will arrive in the Lowcountry on Wednesday helping to bring a taste of Fall by the end of the week.
TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 90.
WEDNESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 88.
THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain. High 86.
FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 83.
SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 83.
SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 86.
