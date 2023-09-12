SC Lottery
Cold front to bring taste of Fall, Lee to pass well offshore!

Live 5 First Alert Weather
Live 5 First Alert Weather
By Joey Sovine
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 7:41 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A cold front will arrive in the Lowcountry on Wednesday helping to bring a taste of Fall by the end of the week.

TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 90.

WEDNESDAY: Sun & Clouds. Scattered Rain/Storms. High 88.

THURSDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain. High 86.

FRIDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 83.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. High 83.

SUNDAY: Partly Cloudy. Isolated Rain/Storms. High 86.

