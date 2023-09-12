Deputies arrest man in Goose Creek knife slashing incident

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - A Berkeley County man has been charged in connection with a weekend knife attack.

Luke Christian Leslie, 31, is charged with attempted murder after the incident sent one person to the hospital, Cpl. Carli Drayton said.

Deputies responded to Raritan Road just after 10 p.m. Saturday and found a victim who was bleeding profusely and had suffered “significant injuries,” Drayton said.

“Deputies were also met on scene by Leslie,” she said.

Detectives executed a search warrant on the home and completed follow-up interviews about the crime, which they say led them to Leslie as the suspect.

Drayton said more charges may be coming.

The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate.

