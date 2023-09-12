SC Lottery
Deputies arrest man in Goose Creek knife slashing incident

A Berkeley County man has been charged in connection with a weekend knife attack.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCSC) - A Berkeley County man has been charged in connection with a weekend knife attack.

Luke Christian Leslie, 31, is charged with attempted murder after the incident sent one person to the hospital, Cpl. Carli Drayton said.

Deputies responded to Raritan Road just after 10 p.m. Saturday and found a victim who was bleeding profusely and had suffered “significant injuries,” Drayton said.

“Deputies were also met on scene by Leslie,” she said.

Luke Christian Leslie, 31, is charged with attempted murder, deputies say.
Luke Christian Leslie, 31, is charged with attempted murder, deputies say.(Berkeley County Sheriff's Office)

Detectives executed a search warrant on the home and completed follow-up interviews about the crime, which they say led them to Leslie as the suspect.

Drayton said more charges may be coming.

The sheriff’s office is continuing to investigate.

