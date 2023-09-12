Five people named as candidates to lead Charleston Police Department

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The final five candidates for the city of Charleston Chief of Police will meet with Mayor John Tecklenburg and members of the city council during a special meeting next week.

After an informal breakfast session with the finalists on Monday, the city council will enter an executive session to meet with each of the candidates individually.

The finalists were announced four months after Police Chief Luther Reynolds passed away after a courageous battle with cancer. He was 55 years old.

The five finalists are as follows:

Robert Bage currently serves as the police chief in Fort Walton, Florida and has held that role since 2019. Before becoming the police chief in Fort Walton, Chief Bage served 20 years with the North Miami Police Department, rising to the rank of Assistant Chief from his beginnings as a patrol officer. In his capacity as a police officer from 1999 to 2003, Chief Bage worked in the Uniform Patrol Section, Human Resources and Career Development and the Community Policing Unit. In 2003, Chief Bage was promoted to Sergeant and over the 6 years in that rank he served as a Uniformed Patrol Supervisor and the Sergeant overseeing the Traffic Safety and Marine Patrol Units. As a Lieutenant from 2009 to 2010, Chief Bage had responsibilities over the SWAT unit and concurrently as the Uniformed Patrol Shift Commander. He was promoted to Major in 2010 and over the six years in that rank, he spent two years in the Investigative Section and four years over the Community Policing Section. As Assistant Chief, he was the Division Chief over Investigations and Training from 2016 to 2018, and as the Field Operations Division Chief from 2018 until he became Chief of Police in Fort Walton. Chief Bage has a Master’s in Public Administration degree from Barry University, a Bachelor of Arts degree in Psychology from Florida International University, he is a graduate of the Federal Bureau of Investigation National Academy Session 248 in 2012, a graduate of the Senior Management Institute of Police in 2016, and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s Florida Criminal Justice Executive Institute Chief Executive Seminar in 2018. Chief Bage is currently sitting as the second vice president for the Florida Police Chiefs Association, and he serves as a Commissioner on the Florida Criminal Justice Standards and Training Commission.

Shunta Boston has served as the Assistant Chief with the Sun Prairie Police Department in Sun Prairie, Wisconsin, a suburb of Madison. She has held this role since 2021. Prior to joining the Sun Prairie Police Department, Assistant Chief Boston served for nearly 26 years as a member of the Milwaukee Wisconsin Police Department. Assistant Chief Boston was a patrol officer for six years, promoted to Sergeant in 2001 and worked in Internal Affairs and the Patrol Bureau. Assistant Chief Boston was promoted to Lieutenant in 2007 and through to 2015 commanded the Professional Standards Bureau, the Office of Management Analysis and Planning, and served in the Patrol Bureau. Between 2015 and 2020, Assistant Chief Boston held the rank of Captain. She was a Commander in the Patrol Bureau, the Criminal Investigation Bureau Forensics Division, the Risk Management Inspections Division, and was the police department’s Settlement Agreement Manager. Assistant Chief Boston continued her management responsibilities over the Settlement Agreement after her promotion to Inspector in 2020 and she led the Administration Bureau until taking the position of Assistant Chief in Sun Prairie. Assistant Chief Boston is completing a Master of Arts Degree in Public Administration and Criminal Justice from the University of Wisconsin. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Management in Criminal Justice from Concordia University, and an Associate of Science in Criminal Justice from the Milwaukee Area Technical College. Assistant Chief Boston is a graduate of the Senior Management Institute for Police.

Jason Bruder currently is the commander over the Community Oriented Policing Division and has served with the Charleston Police Department for 21 years. Prior to joining the Charleston Police Department, Capt. Bruder served as a Student Police Officer and an E-911 Telecommunicator with the Clemson University Police Department from 1999 to 2002. Captain Bruder served in Patrol from 2002 to 2006, as a Detective in the Narcotics Unit for two years, and 2008 to 2010 as a Senior Police Officer on the Records Management System and Computer-Aided Dispatch project teams. Capt. Bruder was promoted to Sergeant in 2010 and over the five years in that rank he worked in the Field Intelligence Unit, as a Team Administrator, and overseeing the School Security Response Team. In 2015, Capt. Bruder was promoted to Lieutenant and served as a Patrol Commander for West Ashley, in the Crime Information Operations Center, in Patrol Command for James and Johns Islands, and as Chief of Staff to former Chief Reynolds to June 2020. From 2020 to 2022, Capt. Bruder served both as an Acting Captain and then was promoted to Captain while in the Special Operations Division. Capt. Bruder assumed command over the Patrol Division in 2022 and held that position until his recent move to his current assignment. Capt. Bruder also serves as chair of the Charleston County Criminal Justice Coordinating Council. Capt. Bruder earned a Master of Science degree in Homeland Security Management from Long Island University, and he has a Bachelor of Science Degree in Computer Science from Clemson University. Capt. Bruder is a Law Enforcement Advancing Data and Science (LEADS) scholar through the U.S. Department of Justice, he attended the 279th Session of the Federal Bureau of Investigation National Academy in 2020 and completed the Administrative Officers Management Program from North Carolina State University in 2012.

Chito Walker has held his current role as Interim Chief of Police since July of this year. Chief Walker has served his entire 23-year career with the Charleston Police Department. Prior to his appointment as Interim Chief of Police, Chief Walker served as a Deputy Chief of two separate Bureaus – Operations from 2018 to 2021, and as the Commander of the Procedural Justice and Community Bureau from April 2021 until his appointment as Interim Chief of Police. Chief Walker began his police career serving two years as a patrol officer, and then as a member of the Special Operations (Safe Streets) unit for four years. He was a Detective in the Special Investigations Unit from 2006 to 2009, and as a Sergeant in Patrol, SWAT, and in Operations for three years. In 2012, Chief Walker was promoted to Lieutenant and served in the roles of Command Duty Officer, in Operations, SWAT, and Central Investigations until 2016. Chief Walker was promoted to Captain and commanded the Central Investigations Division from 2016 to 2017, then assigned as the Captain over West Patrol and Special Operations from 2017 to 2018. Interim Chief Walker led the Professional Standards Division from 2018 until his promotion to Deputy Chief in 2020. Interim Chief Walker holds a Master of Arts degree in Management from Webster University and a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice from South Carolina State University. He is a graduate of the Federal Bureau of Investigation National Academy Session 260 in 2015, attended the Homeland Security Executive Leadership Academy in 2018, the Federal Bureau of Investigation National Executive Institute in 2022 and is a graduate of the Senior Management Institute for Police in 2023.