Fundraiser to help hit-and-run victim at Avondale Wine and Cheese

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - There’s an opportunity to help the victim of a hit-and-run while sipping wine and eating cheese.

A fundraiser will be held Tuesday, Sept. 12, at Avondale Wine and Cheese in West Ashley for Jenn Drummond. Drummond was the victim of a hit-and-run incident on Woodland Shores Road on James Island on June 21. Drummond was hit around 5:18 a.m. as she was returning from her mailbox. She suffered from multiple head injuries and a fractured vertebrae.

To help in her recovery, those at Avondale Wine and Cheese say all proceeds from the fundraiser will go toward her everyday expenses and medical bills.

The event will be from 5 p.m. - 8 p.m. at the wine bar at 813 Savannah Highway.

It will be $40 at the door which includes a wine tasting, charcuterie and a tapas buffet. There will be live music, an auction and raffle.

