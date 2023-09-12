SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

InvestigateTV+ - Season 1; Episode 2

Stopped trains blocking roads cause danger and disruption. “Sextortion” is on the rise and impacting youth. An organization empowers artists with disabilities.
By InvestigateTV staff
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 1:31 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — Trains stopping on tracks and blocking roads – sometimes for hours. In some cases, our cameras caught children dangerously crossing stopped trains. We speak to lawmakers and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, pushing for action. Next, “sextortion,” a form of sexual assault, is on the rise and impacting youth across the nation. Plus, an organization empowers artists with disabilities to make and sell their artwork.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a 16-month-old who was found dead...
Coroner IDs 16-month-old found dead in car on Daniel Island
Charleston County School Superintendent Dr. Eric Gallien takes over the district on July 1.
Groups question Charleston Co. School Board meeting on superintendent
The North Charleston Police Department said a 17-year-old turned himself in for a weekend...
17-year-old arrested in N. Charleston shooting after 2 show up at hospital
The Charleston Police Department says a man missing since Friday has been found safe.
Charleston Police locate missing man
Michael Maddox Kilpatrick, 18, is charged with four counts of second-degree sexual exploitation...
N. Charleston man charged with distributing child sexual abuse material

Latest News

Porter-Gaud is set to host a breakfast program to help celebrate National Historically Black...
Porter-Gaud celebrates HBCU week with breakfast program
Porter-Gaud is set to host a breakfast program to help celebrate National Historically Black...
VIDEO: Porter-Gaud celebrates HBCU week with breakfast program
Charleston County School Board Chair says Monday's special session was to clarify the duties...
Charleston Co. Board Chair says ‘no motion for a vote’ during special meeting
Last night the board met behind closed doors to discuss the contract of Superintendent Dr. Eric...
VIDEO: Charleston Co. Board Chair says ‘no motion for a vote’ during special meeting
Luke Christian Leslie, 31, is charged with attempted murder, deputies say.
Deputies arrest man in Goose Creek knife slashing incident