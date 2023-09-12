N. Charleston Police investigating fatal crash on Ingleside Blvd.

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash that happened over the weekend.

The crash happened at approximately 9:24 a.m. near the intersection of Ingleside Boulevard and Cypress Lake Road on Saturday, an incident report states.

Officers arrived on scene and found a vehicle with heavy front-end damage that had crashed into a pole and a tree. The driver was trapped in the vehicle and unconscious, the report states.

The driver was removed from the vehicle and first responders attempted life-saving measures before being transported to the hospital.

Officials say the victim died at the hospital.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.