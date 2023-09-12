SC Lottery
Live Healthy
Home Pros
Now Hiring
Advertise With Us
Big Red Box

N. Charleston Police investigating fatal crash on Ingleside Blvd.

The crash happened at approximately 9:24 a.m. near the intersection of Ingleside Boulevard and Cypress Lake Road on Saturday, an incident report states.
By Marissa Lute
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 3:52 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Police Department is investigating a deadly single-vehicle crash that happened over the weekend.

The crash happened at approximately 9:24 a.m. near the intersection of Ingleside Boulevard and Cypress Lake Road on Saturday, an incident report states.

Officers arrived on scene and found a vehicle with heavy front-end damage that had crashed into a pole and a tree. The driver was trapped in the vehicle and unconscious, the report states.

The driver was removed from the vehicle and first responders attempted life-saving measures before being transported to the hospital.

Officials say the victim died at the hospital.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office has not yet released the name of the victim.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office has released the name of a 16-month-old who was found dead...
Coroner IDs 16-month-old found dead in car on Daniel Island
Charleston County School Superintendent Dr. Eric Gallien takes over the district on July 1.
Groups question Charleston Co. School Board meeting on superintendent
The North Charleston Police Department said a 17-year-old turned himself in for a weekend...
17-year-old arrested in N. Charleston shooting after 2 show up at hospital
The Charleston Police Department says a man missing since Friday has been found safe.
Charleston Police locate missing man
Michael Maddox Kilpatrick, 18, is charged with four counts of second-degree sexual exploitation...
N. Charleston man charged with distributing child sexual abuse material

Latest News

The Berkeley County Sheriff's Office identified the two deputies involved in a chase that led...
VIDEO: Sheriff identifies Berkeley Co. deputies involved in fatal shooting on I-526
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office has identified the two deputies involved in a chase that...
Sheriff identifies Berkeley Co. deputies involved in deadly I-526 shooting
The crash happened at approximately 9:24 a.m. near the intersection of Ingleside Boulevard and...
VIDEO: N. Charleston Police investigating fatal crash on Ingleside Blvd.
The organization is offering a business mentoring program for women of color who own their own...
VIDEO: YWCA Greater Charleton's WE 360° Program to help entrepreneurs