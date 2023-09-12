New Beaufort County food pantry opens Saturday

LADY’S ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - Beginning Saturday, a new food pantry will be available twice a month on Lady’s Island in Beaufort County.

The non-profit Second Helpings will deliver food to the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Beaufort, on the first and third Saturday of each month.

They’ll also have sign-ups for groceries at 11 a.m.

Pantry items will vary each week, but fresh fruits, meat, bread, and other items are expected to be available.

Organizers say there’s no application or ID required to take advantage of this opportunity.

The church is located at 178 Sams Point Road.

Copyright 2023 WCSC. All rights reserved.